India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

Web Desk 11:21 AM | 12 Sep, 2023
India is set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in second Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Team India, after clinching a blockbuster game against Pakistan, will eye to advance winning momentum as Men in Blue displayed their A-game on Monday, cruising to a record 228-run win over Pakistan in high octane game in the Asia Cup, which was marred by showers.

Reclaiming the dominance in today’s game, India stand with 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +4.560. Sri Lanka will try their best to thwart any mishap.

Indian openers including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav fired a salvo with their bat, eyeing to secure a spot in the Asia Cup final.

Colombo Weather Today: The MET department is predicting at least 60 percent chance of rain at the R. Premadasa ahead of toss in the India vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday.

As thousands of cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse at R. Premadasa Stadium, majority of them will be watching the game on TV channels and live streaming apps.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

India vs Sri Lanka Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.

INDvSL: Confident India take on injury-hit Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash today

