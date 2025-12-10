PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir call for unity, end to sectarianism and terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the nation to eliminate sectarianism, extremism, and terrorism, calling on religious scholars to actively promote unity and social harmony across Pakistan.

Speaking at the National Ulema Convention in Islamabad, the prime minister warned that the country’s progress would remain stalled unless divisive ideologies were firmly addressed. He stressed that national cohesion was essential for stability and development.

The convention was attended by Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces General Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, lawmakers, and religious scholars representing diverse schools of thought.

Highlighting sectarianism as a serious national challenge, PM Shehbaz said the issue required immediate and collective action. While acknowledging the role of many scholars in promoting peace, he noted that certain voices continued to spread division. He emphasised that fostering unity was a shared responsibility of both the state and religious leadership.

The prime minister also underlined that economic recovery could not coexist with terrorism. He said attacks on civilians and security forces—particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—were hindering national progress. He added that sustainable development could only be achieved through consistent effort, discipline, and dedication, not through shortcuts or superstition.

Addressing the gathering, Field Marshal Asim Munir spoke of Pakistan’s historical and spiritual foundations, highlighting the nation’s responsibility in safeguarding the Haramain, which he described as a divine honour. He said societies that abandon knowledge and learning risk decline, while strength and dignity are built through education and perseverance.

Rejecting the notion that terrorism defines Pakistan, the army chief described it as an imported enemy tactic and said the armed forces confront threats with determination. He referenced Pakistan’s success in the Maarka-e-Haq, attributing victory to divine support, the bravery of soldiers, and public prayers. He reiterated that only the state holds the authority to declare jihad and urged scholars to help strengthen national unity.

On the economic front, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan had reached a turning point and was prepared to move toward sustained growth. He credited close coordination between civilian and military leadership for averting economic default and said the country must now focus on implementation, discipline, and unity to realise the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Concluding the session, Field Marshal Munir called on religious scholars to remain a force for unity and encourage intellectual openness among the people, reinforcing Pakistan’s collective strength.