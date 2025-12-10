Pakistan blessed With guardianship of Holy Mosques: Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, said Pakistan’s successes in defending justice are granted by the will of Allah as he urged religious scholars to remain united in their efforts to guide society toward peace, harmony, and broader national vision.

In his address, the Chief of Defence Forces said that Pakistan holds distinctive place in the Muslim world, with a sacred responsibility linked to the protection of the Haramain Sharifain.

Speaking at National Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, Army Chief stated that Allah blessed Pakistan with honor of contributing to the security of the Two Holy Mosques. He praised the historic bond between Pakistan and the Islamic Emirate, describing the partnership as a deep-rooted and significant defence alliance.

Munir stressed crucial role of education and intellectual progress, cautioning that societies that neglect knowledge invite chaos and corruption. He said national strength and honor are achieved through unity, hard work, and learning, not through division.

Rejecting terrorism in all forms, he clarified that extremism does not represent Pakistan’s identity. “Those who hide behind terror represent foreign agendas, while Pakistan openly confronts its enemies,” he stated. He also reaffirmed that within Islamic principles, only the state has the authority to declare jihad.

Army Chief said Pakistan’s successes in defending justice are granted by the will of Allah. He urged religious scholars to remain united in their efforts to guide society toward peace, harmony, and broader national vision. Field Marshal Munir concluded his address with a strong patriotic message: “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad.”