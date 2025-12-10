China to invest Billions in Pakistan as Solar Panel Factory to revolutionize Energy Sector

ISLAMABAD – A green revolution is about to take root. Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh recently met high-powered Chinese delegation led by Wang Jianbin, and what unfolded was more than a meeting, it was a vision for Pakistan’s energy future.

From tax-free zones to green technology breakthroughs, the country is gearing up for a historic leap in renewable energy, jobs, and economic growth. The project aims not only to meet country’s growing energy demands but also to boost exports, signaling major leap for Pakistan’s renewable energy ambitions.

Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and delegation from Hebei Johang Energy Technology Group Co., Ltd., led by Chairman Wang Jianbin. Chinese delegation expressed strong desire to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan, particularly in high-tech sectors including solar energy, reflecting the country’s rising appeal as an investment hub.

Chinese delegation was offered 6,000 acres of land to set up their manufacturing plant. Minister Sheikh also briefed them on the numerous benefits of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), which include 10 years of income tax exemption.

Sheikh stressed that Pakistan is on a path toward economic stability, citing a nearly four- to fivefold increase in the stock market index over the past year. He highlighted sectors such as agriculture, solar energy, information technology, chemicals, and manufacturing as areas brimming with potential for foreign investors.

The meeting also reviewed outcomes of second Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference held in Beijing this past September, which resulted in $8.5 billion worth of agreements and joint ventures across multiple sectors, further solidifying the growing economic partnership between the two nations.

Minister reassured delegation of the Board of Investment’s (BOI) full support and urged quick completion of feasibility studies and joint venture agreements. He said that Pakistan is a strong strategic partner of China and welcomes high-quality green tech investments that will create thousands of jobs and contribute to sustainable economic growth.