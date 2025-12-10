Punjab Assembly reveals New Higher Fines for Traffic Violations

LAHORE – Road Rules get more than stricter as Punjab Assembly introduced the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Fourth Amendment) Ordinance 2025 to make road travel safe for everyone.

From hefty fines for speeding and breaking signals to mandatory seat belts and strict penalties for underage driving, the ordinance promises to reshape how traffic is managed across the province. For drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike, change is coming—and it’s coming fast.

Punjab Assembly presented Provincial Motor Vehicles (Fourth Amendment) Ordinance 2025, already approved by the Governor, aiming to tighten traffic rules and penalties.

Under the ordinance, violations such as driving with tinted windows, allowing underage children to drive, driving against one-way traffic, or operating vehicle without a fitness certificate can lead to up to six months in jail and fines of up to Rs50,000.

Seat belts are now mandatory for both drivers and passengers, while speeding fines range from Rs2,000 for motorcyclists to Rs20,000 for luxury and transport vehicles. Additional fines have been set for overloading, signal violations, driving at night with faulty lights, violating zebra crossings, driving without a license, emitting smoke, and not wearing helmets.

Fines vary by vehicle type: motorcyclists (Rs2,000–3,000), regular cars (Rs3,000–5,000), luxury cars (Rs8,000–10,000), and transport vehicles (10,000–15,000).