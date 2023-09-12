US not trying to influence Pakistan elections: State Dept

The State Department on Monday made it clear that the United States had no intention of exerting influence on the forthcoming elections in Pakistan, emphasizing that it did not endorse any particular party or candidate.

In response to a journalist’s inquiry about why Ambassador Donald Blome had recently met with Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja in Islamabad, Department spokesperson Matthew Miller provided reassurance.

“Specific details about that meeting can be obtained from the embassy, which I believe will gladly provide them. However, I understand the direction of your question,” remarked Miller.

He went on to reiterate a previously stated position: “I’d like to emphasize, as we have stated on numerous occasions, that the United States does not take a stance regarding the outcome of elections in Pakistan.”

Furthermore, he clarified that the United States did not endorse any political party or candidate in Pakistan, but it consistently advocated for free and fair elections in Pakistan, just as it does around the world.