Pakistan remembers heroic sacrifice of Lance Naik Mehfooz on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani nation is remembering Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on 53rd anniversary, paying tribute to the 1971 war hero.

In a statement, Army’s media wing ISPR said 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed – a valiant soldier of the 15 Punjab Regiment – is being observed today on December 18.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan, honored the courage and unwavering patriotism of Lance Naik Mehfooz.

Born on October 25, 1944, in Malkan village, District Rawalpindi, Muhammad Mehfooz got early education in his city before joining Pakistan Army in 1962. After completing his Basic Military Training in 1963, he was assigned to the 15 Punjab Regiment, where his extraordinary heroism would go on to define his legacy.

His selfless actions and dedication to the defense of the nation continue to serve as an enduring symbol of valor for the Pakistan Armed Forces.