US needs to engage with Taliban or face chaos in Afghanistan, warns PM Imran (VIDEO)
Web Desk
01:54 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
US needs to engage with Taliban or face chaos in Afghanistan, warns PM Imran (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged the United States to start a dialogue with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan saying the other option will be the rise of terrorism in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking in an interview with Middle East Eye from Islamabad, Khan said many of the events are still evolving in the neighboring country, while people like us still don't know where it will go.

Khan said Taliban leadership had also given sacrifices in the never-ending war while these people, he said, would now want to be a part of the government and yet the Afghan government is looking for international acceptability.

He further said that ‘it should not be a 'US vs China' camp, it should be about economic ties, economic connectivity other than the regional peace.

Khan said the US had no other option but to do everything it could to support to stable new setup in Afghanistan, as the Taliban was the only option for fighting IS in the region.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: New audio tape exposes ...
02:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
PML-N stalwart Pervaiz Malik passes away at 73
11:45 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
Dr AQ Khan's last letter to Sindh CM surfaces ...
10:52 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
Punjab establishes field hospital in Lahore amid ...
10:19 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
All educational institutions resume 'normal' ...
09:52 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,004 new cases, 28 ...
09:11 AM | 11 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veena Malik is 'missing Starbucks coffee' while being in quarantine after Covid diagnosis
12:14 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr