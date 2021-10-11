US needs to engage with Taliban or face chaos in Afghanistan, warns PM Imran (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged the United States to start a dialogue with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan saying the other option will be the rise of terrorism in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking in an interview with Middle East Eye from Islamabad, Khan said many of the events are still evolving in the neighboring country, while people like us still don't know where it will go.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's interview with David Hearst and Peter Oborne of @MiddleEastEye https://t.co/jktgK2mwsG — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 11, 2021

Khan said Taliban leadership had also given sacrifices in the never-ending war while these people, he said, would now want to be a part of the government and yet the Afghan government is looking for international acceptability.

He further said that ‘it should not be a 'US vs China' camp, it should be about economic ties, economic connectivity other than the regional peace.

Khan said the US had no other option but to do everything it could to support to stable new setup in Afghanistan, as the Taliban was the only option for fighting IS in the region.

