Punjab govt challenges LHC’s decision to release TLP chief Saad Rizvi
Web Desk
02:48 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab government Monday challenged the verdict of Lahore High Court for the release of outlawed TLP chief Saad Rizvi in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In its petition in the country’s apex court, the officials made the uncle of the TLP leader respondent in the case and maintained that the release order did not complete legal requirements.

It stated that the court was provided a complete record of the case, and defended the government's decision to put the chief of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in incarceration.

On October 1, the Lahore High Court declared the detention of Rizvi as illegal in response to a plea filed by his uncle. 

Following the court orders, the Lahore deputy commissioner directed the release of Rizvi. In addition, the DC's order had referred to two earlier decisions taken by the federal review board of the Supreme Court (SC) with regards to Rizvi's detention.

Earlier, a review board of the LHC also rejected the Punjab Home Department's request to extend Rizvi's detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960.

The new TLP chief was nabbed earlier in April under the MPO ordinance for inciting his followers as the government had reneged on its promise to expel the French envoy.

The federal government also declared TLP an outlawed organisation under anti-terrorism laws and launched a broad crackdown against the party. Prime Minister Imran while commenting on the matter said the officials had taken action against the TLP as it challenged the ‘writ of the state’.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 79th birthday in style
03:00 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

