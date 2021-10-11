PM Imran slams India's domination in world cricket

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed BCCI’s control over world cricket, saying the neighboring country does what it wants, as the money holds paramount importance for all cricket boards.

Speaking with Middle East Eye, the premier highlighted how Indian dominance affects Pakistani cricket. Khan said no cricket board would dare to abandon tours in the neighboring country like what ECB had done to Pakistan.

Money is a big player now, he added while referring to the Indian domination in international cricket.

"I mean, they do, whatever they say goes. No one would dare do that to India because they know that the sums involved, India can sort of produce much more money," the premier said.

Khan also commented on the England and Wales Cricket Board's move as they abandon Pakistan tour, citing the mental health of its players.

There is still this feeling in countries like England that they do a great favor to play with countries like Pakistan, he said while adding that he observed the evolution of Pakistan-England cricket ties over the years. “I think England let itself down,” he said after the English board cancels the historic tour after Kiwis pulls out at the last minute.

Last month, PM called on the World Cup T20 team after major blows from ECB and NZ. He advised players to vent their aggression on the cricket field by playing the attacking game without fear of losing, declaring that those taking challenges head-on achieve the ultimate glory.