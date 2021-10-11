LSA 2021: Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar set the dance floor on fire
LSA 2021: Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar set the dance floor on fire
With LSA 2021 wrecking a storm on the internet, Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar are proving to be quite the show-stealers as they set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves.

Setting the internet aflame, the duo grooved energetically. While the Humsafar star was dressed in a gorgeous ivory ensemble looking beautiful, the heartthrob Shehryar looked equally handsome.

Dancing their hearts out on the songs Haye Dil Bechara from the film Parey Hut Love, the lively and energetic duo aced the killer dance moves perfectly.

On the other hand, Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui are best friend goals as the duo's friendly banter is admired by the fans.

Sheheryar and Mahira have shared the screen in two films together, Ho Mann Jahaan and 7 Din Mohabbat In.

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

