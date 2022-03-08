Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest video goes viral

Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. This time around, the beauties are winning hearts with their offscreen bonding.

The Sabaat star and the Shehnai star are all set to create magic with their performances in an upcoming Ramadan project named Hum Tum.

While fans eagerly wait for their drama, the duo has left the fans delighted as they shared a humorous BTS video where Sarah and Ramsha took over the kitchen on the set and showcased their cooking skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, HUM TV's Hum Tum will star Ahad Raza Mir opposite two leading ladies, Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan.

The upcoming drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama is expected to air in Ramadan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramsha Khan (@ramshakhanofficial)