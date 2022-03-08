Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest video goes viral
Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. This time around, the beauties are winning hearts with their offscreen bonding.
The Sabaat star and the Shehnai star are all set to create magic with their performances in an upcoming Ramadan project named Hum Tum.
While fans eagerly wait for their drama, the duo has left the fans delighted as they shared a humorous BTS video where Sarah and Ramsha took over the kitchen on the set and showcased their cooking skills.
On the work front, HUM TV's Hum Tum will star Ahad Raza Mir opposite two leading ladies, Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan.
The upcoming drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama is expected to air in Ramadan.
Sarah Khan’s bathroom selfie goes viral 02:50 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Lollywood diva Sarah Khan is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her professional and personal life with utmost grace ...
