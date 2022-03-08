Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest video goes viral
Web Desk
01:30 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest video goes viral
Source: @sarahkhanofficial and @ramshakhanofficial (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. This time around, the beauties are winning hearts with their offscreen bonding.

The Sabaat star and the Shehnai star are all set to create magic with their performances in an upcoming Ramadan project named Hum Tum.

While fans eagerly wait for their drama, the duo has left the fans delighted as they shared a humorous BTS video where Sarah and Ramsha took over the kitchen on the set and showcased their cooking skills.

On the work front, HUM TV's Hum Tum will star Ahad Raza Mir opposite two leading ladies, Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan.

The upcoming drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama is expected to air in Ramadan.

Sarah Khan’s bathroom selfie goes viral 02:50 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

Lollywood diva Sarah Khan is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her professional and personal life with utmost grace ...

More From This Category
Hiba Bukhari spills the beans about romantic ...
03:15 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
What was he drinking in a wrapped bottle? Feroze ...
08:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pictures from wedding ceremony of PCB Chairman ...
11:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat raises temperature on internet with ...
11:09 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
'Burqa or Bikini': Pakistani Nobel laureate ...
09:08 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Has Rahim Pardesi divorced his second wife Somia?
06:25 PM | 7 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hiba Bukhari spills the beans about romantic scenes with co-actors
03:15 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr