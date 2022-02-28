Sarah Khan’s bathroom selfie goes viral

Lollywood diva Sarah Khan is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her professional and personal life with utmost grace and still manages to flaunt her fashionista looks.

From dramatic looks to inspirational #OOTD's, the Laapata star's style statements is loved by her massive fan following and this time is no exception either.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old looked super stylish as she shared some stunning selfies on her social media handle. She kept her look simple yet chic as she donned in a black outfit.

"Bathroom selfie ????", captioned the Sabaat star. Her post has garnered thousands of likes within no time and fans flooded the comment section with love for the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The Raqs e Bismil star does not shy away from sharing some of the cutest family pictures and videos that leave their fans in complete awe.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced that they are expecting their first baby. The couple welcomed baby girl Alyana on October 8.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has multiple projects in the pipeline including Ramadan play Hum Tum co-starring Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan.