'Baap ki party' - New version of #PawriHoRahiHai goes viral
Web Desk
03:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Source: Twitter
#PawriHoraiHai keeps on getting bigger and better as the fever remain unstoppable despite the fact that Dananeer Mobeen's hilarious video was released more than a year ago.

Now, a little girl who apparently belongs to the Northern areas has reenacted it and needless to say, the personalised improvisation has left the internet rolling with laughter.

In the aforementioned video, the viral TikTok video shows a cute little girl draped in a crimson dupatta/shawl. The picturesque backdrop shows huge mountains and the girl's family chopping something while sitting on a mat.

The girl hilariously reenacts Dananeer's viral video and says: "Hiii guys, yeh mai hun, aur yeh hamamara baap hai, aur yeh hamary baap ki party horahi hai."

Showering compliments, the TikTok video has garnered more than 118,000 likes, almost 2,500 comments, and above 4,000 shares. 

The 19-year-old “pawri” girl Dananeer shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent. The short video shot by the influencer in the Nathiagali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded on Instagram showed a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by the roadside.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' historic win in PSL7 final
04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

