Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' historic win in PSL7 final
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh season finally concluded last night with Lahore Qalandars emerged as champions. The internet was ablaze with excitement, tension and frenzy due to the thrilling Qalandars and Sultan's match which ended with sweet moments.
Jumping onto the bandwagon, a plethora of prominent personalities, celebrities and the masses expressed their congratulations to team Lahore Qalandars.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Dr Aamir Liaquat, Aiman Khan, Sanum Jung, Ahsan Khan and many more also congratulated the team.
Congratulations to @lahoreqalandars winnin #psl72022 credit goes to all the team management and players and well led by @iShaheenAfridi ✌️ pic.twitter.com/4qLHq4rxSB— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) February 27, 2022
AMAZING Lahore Qalandars!! ???????????? Congratulations Shaheen Shah Afridi you are a champion indeed. The entire Qalandars squad and in fact entire Lahore deserves this! Buhut Mubarak.— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 27, 2022
Lahore Qalandars lift maiden PSL trophy 11:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
LAHORE — Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final match of the seventh edition of the ...
