Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah spark dating rumours
Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan and talented actress Ushna Shah have landed in hot waters after their videos have gone viral where the duo was spotted together at the trailer launch of Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.
The Khaani actor and the Balaa actor were widely slammed by the netizens who dubbed their action 'inappropriate' after the clip of Ushna and Feroze hugging and greeting each other spread like wildfire online..
Subjected to moral policing, the actors triggered the masses because their actions were labelled as 'inappropriate' and people made up rumours that the two are dating. Derogatory comments also poured under the videos.
On the work front, Feroze Khan's spectacular performance in the popular drama serial Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.
