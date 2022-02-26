Trailer of upcoming film ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ revealed in a star-studded ceremony

The upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do is on everyone's radar due to the crackling chemistry of lead actors Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan.

Recently, the film's trailer was released on Friday in a star-studded ceremony which spotted many celebrities in attendance including Nida Yasir, Sanam Jung, Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Ushna Shah, Feroze Khan, Yashma Gill and many more.

Produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat, the film is written by Mohsin Ali. The expectations from the film have skyrocketed owing to the fun-filled trailer

Moreover, the romantic film's gripping and refreshing plot has been winning hearts as the film appears to tackle the issue of impotence and family pressure with a plethora of comedic elements.

Apart from Khan and Aamir, the cast also includes the following actors: Jawed Sheikh, Munazza Arif, Noor ul Hasan, Sadia Faisal, Hassan Raza, Shafqat Khan, and Sonia Nazir.

Rauf's latest offering Parde Mein Rehne Do will be release on Eid ul Fitr 2022 alongside Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan's starrer Dum Mastam.