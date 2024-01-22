Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage

Shoaib Malik tied the knot for the third time on January 20, 2024, with the Pakistani actress, Sana Javed. News of their union, which reportedly blossomed during their time on the game show "Jeeto Pakistan," sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, triggering a flurry of reactions and reigniting old whispers.
For those unfamiliar with Malik's marital history, his journey to the altar with Javed has been a winding one. His first marriage, to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, lasted eight years before its dissolution. Then, in 2010, he wed Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in a ceremony that transcended borders and captivated millions. That union, however, came to an end in early 2024, leaving fans heartbroken and speculations swirling.
Javed, too, was previously married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal in 2020, but their bond was short-lived, reportedly ending in November 2023. Now, the newlyweds have painted the internet with glimpses of their wedding bliss, sharing enchanting photos that capture the joyous spirit of their special day. Sana shared another picture today on her Instagram of the lovebirds embracing.
Among many comments, Omar simply wrote "Mashallah," accompanied by an evil eye emoji and a red heart.
Previously, rumours swirled around Malik and Omar, fueling infidelity claims despite her denials. In a recent interview, she bravely shared the emotional scars inflicted by gossip and societal judgment.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
