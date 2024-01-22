Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage

Shoaib Malik tied the knot for the third time on January 20, 2024, with the Pakistani actress, Sana Javed. News of their union, which reportedly blossomed during their time on the game show "Jeeto Pakistan," sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, triggering a flurry of reactions and reigniting old whispers.

For those unfamiliar with Malik's marital history, his journey to the altar with Javed has been a winding one. His first marriage, to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, lasted eight years before its dissolution. Then, in 2010, he wed Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in a ceremony that transcended borders and captivated millions. That union, however, came to an end in early 2024, leaving fans heartbroken and speculations swirling.

Javed, too, was previously married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal in 2020, but their bond was short-lived, reportedly ending in November 2023. Now, the newlyweds have painted the internet with glimpses of their wedding bliss, sharing enchanting photos that capture the joyous spirit of their special day. Sana shared another picture today on her Instagram of the lovebirds embracing.

Among many comments, Omar simply wrote "Mashallah," accompanied by an evil eye emoji and a red heart.

Previously, rumours swirled around Malik and Omar, fueling infidelity claims despite her denials. In a recent interview, she bravely shared the emotional scars inflicted by gossip and societal judgment.