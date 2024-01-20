Search

Lifestyle

What did Sana Javed change her name to after marriage to Shoaib Malik?

Noor Fatima
03:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Shoaib Malik Sana Javed

Pakistani actress Sana Javed and cricketer Shoaib Malik's astonishing wedding announcement isn't the only thing that changed the couple!

Javed, an acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many successful drama series — including Shehr-e-Zaat, Ruswai, Dunk, Khaani, Pyarey Afzal, Romeo Weds Heer — and multiple accolades under her belt, married Malik, a celebrated star of the cricket world.

Post wedding announcement and shenanigans, the Khaani famed actress took to Instagram and changed her name in honour of her husband and to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life. 

Javed changed her name on Instagram to Sana Shoaib Malik which was formerly Sana Javed.

Javed boasts a whopping 8.5 million follower on the picture-sharing app on which she promotes her projects and shares candid and highlight moments with her loyal fanbase to increase online interaction with them.

Local media portals suggest that Shoaib-Sana's wedding ceremony took place in the metropolitan city, Karachi, a few days ago, with close friends and family members in attendance.

Both the stars took to Instagram to announce their matrimonial union with a picture from their lavish wedding. The couple posed together, arms around each other, and smiled for the camera.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010. Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding: When and where it happened?

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

02:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding: When and where it happened?

02:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Have Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza divorced? Family spills beans

12:52 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Liveblog: Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage takes Pakistan by ...

12:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s ...

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

Lifestyle

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

07:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza posts cryptic story amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib ...

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

12:16 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mehar Bano's Instagram reel in strappy dress draws public ...

07:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

TikTok sensations Hafsa Khan and Shaheer Khan tie the knot

11:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat recreates Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

BPL 2024: Shoaib Malik achieves another T20 milestone

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: