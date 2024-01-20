What did Sana Javed change her name to after marriage to Shoaib Malik?

Pakistani actress Sana Javed and cricketer Shoaib Malik's astonishing wedding announcement isn't the only thing that changed the couple!

Javed, an acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many successful drama series — including Shehr-e-Zaat, Ruswai, Dunk, Khaani, Pyarey Afzal, Romeo Weds Heer — and multiple accolades under her belt, married Malik, a celebrated star of the cricket world.

Post wedding announcement and shenanigans, the Khaani famed actress took to Instagram and changed her name in honour of her husband and to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Javed changed her name on Instagram to Sana Shoaib Malik which was formerly Sana Javed.

Javed boasts a whopping 8.5 million follower on the picture-sharing app on which she promotes her projects and shares candid and highlight moments with her loyal fanbase to increase online interaction with them.

Local media portals suggest that Shoaib-Sana's wedding ceremony took place in the metropolitan city, Karachi, a few days ago, with close friends and family members in attendance.

Both the stars took to Instagram to announce their matrimonial union with a picture from their lavish wedding. The couple posed together, arms around each other, and smiled for the camera.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010. Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.