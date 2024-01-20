BPL 2024: Shoaib Malik achieves another T20 milestone

LAHORE – Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik has added another feather to his cap in T20 cricket while playing for Fortune Barishal in Bangladesh Premier League 2024 (BPL 2024).

In his side’s opening match against Rangpur Riders, the right-hand batsman scored unbeaten 17 off 18 balls to complete 13,000 T20 runs.

He has become the second player in the world and first in Asia to achieve this milestone. He reached the mark in 487 innings.

Gale is the first player in the world to reach this level as he has 14,562 runs to his name.

Earlier on Saturday, Malik announced his marriage to actor Sana Javed in a surprise move.He confirmed his third marriage on his social media accounts where he wrote a small caption with a Quranic verse.

“Alhamdullilah,” Malik wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “And We created you in pairs,” the post added.