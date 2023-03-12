Legends League Cricket: Shahid Afridi refuses to wear jersey with gambling firm’s logo

DOHA – Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi refused to compromises on his values when he denied putting on a jersey carrying a log of a betting company during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament in Doha, Qatar.

The incident was observed during a T20 match between Afridi-led Asian Lions and Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas. All the players and staff can be seen wearing the shirts with logo of the Lotus 365, a gambling firm sponsoring the cricket event.

However, the logo cannot be seen on the jersey of Afridi as the Pakistani all-rounder covered it during the match as he always been vocal against the gambling in the game. The player made the move despite knowing that he could face fine from organisers. Social media users have appreciated Afridi for standing with his principles.

Shahid Afridi refused to reveal the betting company logo, not even doing surrogate advertising through Lotus 365 News. Respect ❤️ #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/pIpggSs6SS — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 10, 2023

Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions beat India Maharajas captained in the interesting match. The Lions set a 166-run target with Misbahul Haq was the star performer with 73 off 50 balls. However, the Maharajas failed to achieve the target despite Gambhir’s 54-run knock.