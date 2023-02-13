Shahid Afridi spotted attending Tableeghi Jamaat congregation in Karachi

KARACHI – Former star player and interim chief selector Shahid Afridi was spotted during a mass gathering of Tableeghi Jamaat, with the annual congressional meeting being held in Karachi.

As thousands throng the Tablighi Jamat congregation, pictures of Shahid Afridi went viral on social media.

In the viral clicks, the 45-year-old can be seen having tea during the annual event. Another picture shows him sleeping after attending the mammoth event.

کراچی میں جاری تبلیغی اجتماع میں شاہد آفریدی⁦⁩ کی شرکت#Spiritual_Tourism#Religious_Tourism pic.twitter.com/B5wkqT3faW — Pakistan Tourism 🇵🇰 (@PakistanJannatt) February 12, 2023

Shahid Afridi with jamaat e tableegh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRbNRUCJc — Syka🇵🇰| Rocky's 🎂 (@syka56) February 12, 2023

The gathering also saw Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in attendance at the religious event where renowned scholars said special prayers.

Tablighi Jamaat is among the world’s largest faith-based movements, with millions of followers, particularly in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. Jamaat members also visit several countries to spread Islam’s message.