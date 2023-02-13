Search

Pakistan

DC Lahore's support can play key role in cycling promotion: PCF Secretary

13 Feb, 2023
DC Lahore’s support can play key role in cycling promotion: PCF Secretary

LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair met Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms. Rafia Haider to congratulate her on assuming the post and also discussed the matters regarding promotion of cycling in Pakistan.

During the meeting with new Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms. Rafia Haider at her office, Moazzam Khan informed her about the plans and working of the Pakistan Cycling Federation and discussed how can the DC office help the federation in improving the standard of cycling in general and women cycling in particular.

The PCF Secretary said that under the patronage of DC Lahore Ms. Rafia Haider, sports, especially cycling, will further flourish in Lahore Division while her presence can prove a beacon of light for young girls, who can adopt the game of cycling as a profession. “We will try to hold a good number of women cycling events under the patronage DC Lahore, who can motivate youth to adopt this healthy sport.”

The Deputy Commissioner Lahore assured her full support to the PCF Secretary for the promotion and development of cycling. “I am a keen sports lover and eager to involve our youth in healthy sports activities. Cycling is a very good sport that can help them get rid of health issues and live a better and healthy life.”

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

JA Zaman Invitational Golf enacts a soft start to Grand Memorial Event

03:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

09:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

