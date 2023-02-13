DC Lahore’s support can play key role in cycling promotion: PCF Secretary

LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair met Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms. Rafia Haider to congratulate her on assuming the post and also discussed the matters regarding promotion of cycling in Pakistan.
During the meeting with new Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms. Rafia Haider at her office, Moazzam Khan informed her about the plans and working of the Pakistan Cycling Federation and discussed how can the DC office help the federation in improving the standard of cycling in general and women cycling in particular.
The PCF Secretary said that under the patronage of DC Lahore Ms. Rafia Haider, sports, especially cycling, will further flourish in Lahore Division while her presence can prove a beacon of light for young girls, who can adopt the game of cycling as a profession. “We will try to hold a good number of women cycling events under the patronage DC Lahore, who can motivate youth to adopt this healthy sport.”
The Deputy Commissioner Lahore assured her full support to the PCF Secretary for the promotion and development of cycling. “I am a keen sports lover and eager to involve our youth in healthy sports activities. Cycling is a very good sport that can help them get rid of health issues and live a better and healthy life.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271
|273
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|73.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
