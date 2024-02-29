Khawaja Asif says 'Bajwa, Faiz exerted control over legislative processes in PTI govt'

ISLAMABAD – Former defence minister and PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif assailed parliamentarians for getting dictation from military and intelligence officials.

In his media interaction, the seasoned politician claimed that ex-COAS Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former-ISI chief Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed exerted control over legislative processes in the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He emphasised the necessity of involving not only politicians but also other stakeholders for political stability, saying elements must collaborate for stability.

The former minister further revealed that Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed played key roles in shaping legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He admitted that in the ousted government, we used to consult them at their messes for legislation, and opined that law-making process was affected due to military interference and nation suffered the repercussions as a result.

Asif was of the view that all parties to prioritize national interests and collaborate for the nation's progress.

He also dialed tirade against President Dr. Arif Alvi, accusing him of violating the constitution by not summoning the National Assembly's inaugural session within the constitutionally mandated timeframe.

He suggested that President Alvi should be charged with treason under Article 6.