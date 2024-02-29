Khawaja Asif says 'Bajwa, Faiz exerted control over legislative processes in PTI govt'

ISLAMABAD – Former defence minister and PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif assailed parliamentarians for getting dictation from military and intelligence officials.
In his media interaction, the seasoned politician claimed that ex-COAS Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former-ISI chief Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed exerted control over legislative processes in the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
He emphasised the necessity of involving not only politicians but also other stakeholders for political stability, saying elements must collaborate for stability.
The former minister further revealed that Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed played key roles in shaping legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
He admitted that in the ousted government, we used to consult them at their messes for legislation, and opined that law-making process was affected due to military interference and nation suffered the repercussions as a result.
Asif was of the view that all parties to prioritize national interests and collaborate for the nation's progress.
He also dialed tirade against President Dr. Arif Alvi, accusing him of violating the constitution by not summoning the National Assembly's inaugural session within the constitutionally mandated timeframe.
He suggested that President Alvi should be charged with treason under Article 6.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
