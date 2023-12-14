Search

Pakistan

Petition filed in SC to make Gen Bajwa, Faiz Hameed parties in Justice Shaukat Siddiqui case

04:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2023
Petition filed in SC to make Gen Bajwa, Faiz Hameed parties in Justice Shaukat Siddiqui case

ISLAMBAD – Islamabad High Court’s former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui have filed a separate petition in the Supreme Court to make ex-army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed parties in a case related to his dismissal. 

Siddiqui has also named other person in the petition filed hours after the apex court gave him one day to nominate those who have been accused in its main plea. 

Earlier today, a five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan resumed the hearing of the plea of former IHC judge. 

The proceedings of the case were also broadcast live on the top court's website as well as on its YouTube channel.

Lawyer Hamid Khan represented the Shaukat Siddiqui in the case. 

The case was taken up by the apex court after the judge filed a miscellaneous petition seeking early hearing of his plea against the Supreme Judicial Commission’s (SJC) decision of removing him from the post. 

During today’s hearing, the chief justice remarked that the petitioner had made allegation against some persons who are not present in the case, adding that those accused must be made parties in it.  

“How will he, who is not a party, present his position in front of the court?” the order read as the case was adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday).

It is recalled that the former judge was removed from his position in the IHC for his July 2018 speech wherein he had accused the officials of intelligence agencies of interreference in the judicial work. 

Subsequently, multiple references were filed against him in the SJC. Later the SJC dismissed him from the job. 

‘Gen Bajwa played double game’, says Imran Khan as he now regrets giving extension to ex-army chief

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:23 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Shahnawaz Amir awarded death sentence in Sarah Inam murder case

02:23 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case for the ...

10:18 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

‘We are paid for 6, not 4.5 days,' CJP Isa tells Justice Ahsan for ...

03:59 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Quetta police arrest PTI activist Khadijah Shah in murder case

11:19 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood to lead SC bench in military trial ...

10:13 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Rizwana torture case: LHC registrar orders inquiry into charges ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:28 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Senate committee approves bill abolishing colonial-era sedition law

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th December 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 14 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.2 287.15
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.28 763.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 41.08 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.97 929.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.7 737.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 324.21 326.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan hits two-week low; Check latest rates here - 14 Dec 2023

The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 December 2023

On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: