Petition filed in SC to make Gen Bajwa, Faiz Hameed parties in Justice Shaukat Siddiqui case

ISLAMBAD – Islamabad High Court’s former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui have filed a separate petition in the Supreme Court to make ex-army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed parties in a case related to his dismissal.

Siddiqui has also named other person in the petition filed hours after the apex court gave him one day to nominate those who have been accused in its main plea.

Earlier today, a five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan resumed the hearing of the plea of former IHC judge.

The proceedings of the case were also broadcast live on the top court's website as well as on its YouTube channel.

Lawyer Hamid Khan represented the Shaukat Siddiqui in the case.

The case was taken up by the apex court after the judge filed a miscellaneous petition seeking early hearing of his plea against the Supreme Judicial Commission’s (SJC) decision of removing him from the post.

During today’s hearing, the chief justice remarked that the petitioner had made allegation against some persons who are not present in the case, adding that those accused must be made parties in it.

“How will he, who is not a party, present his position in front of the court?” the order read as the case was adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday).

It is recalled that the former judge was removed from his position in the IHC for his July 2018 speech wherein he had accused the officials of intelligence agencies of interreference in the judicial work.

Subsequently, multiple references were filed against him in the SJC. Later the SJC dismissed him from the job.