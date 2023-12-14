SHC declares property tax collection by Cantonment Boards illegal

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday declared the collection of property taxes by the Cantonment Boards as illegal.

The court conducted a hearing on the petitions filed against the imposition of property taxes by the Cantonment Boards.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that after the 18th amendment, the boards no longer have the authority to collect property taxes.

Notices were issued to various shops on December 4, 2018, instructing them to pay the property taxes, the petitioner said, adding that the boards started putting pressure on them in January 2019.

He said the Cantonment Boards' authority to collect toll fees and property taxes was abolished the 18th amendment.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court declared the collection of property taxes by the Cantonment Boards illegal.

However, the court postponed the implementation of the judgment for three days on the request of the Cantonment Boards' lawyer.