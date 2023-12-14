Sonu Nigam addresses Omer Nadeem's plagiarism accusations

Sonu Nigam has addressed the plagiarism accusations made by Omer Nadeem, who recently claimed that the Indian singer had copied his song "Aye Khuda" in the track "Sun Zara" released by T-series.

Following the allegations, Sonu left comments on Omer's post, which he shared on Instagram. Fans had pointed out similarities between Sonu's latest song and Omer's composition, leading to a controversy.

In response to the accusations, he acknowledged the similarities and offered a sincere apology to Omer Nadeem. Sonu explained that the resemblance between the songs was unintentional and shared that he had been approached by Kamaal R Khan (KRK), his neighbour in Dubai, to sing the song. Despite not typically singing for everyone, Sonu couldn't refuse KRK's request. He clarified that had he heard Omer's version earlier, he would have declined to sing the song.

Nigam took to Instagram to share this information, expressing deep respect for Omer's work and emphasizing that the similarities were coincidental. Omer responded to Sonu's apology by expressing agreement and admiration for Sonu's talent. He clarified that he never accused Sonu in his initial statement, appreciating Sonu's musical prowess and stating that he is a huge fan.

In Hindi, Sonu apologised for not having heard Omer's song earlier and acknowledged the exceptional quality of Omer's composition. He praised Omer's singing, offered blessings, and hoped that Omer would receive more honour. Omer, in turn, thanked Sonu for the heartfelt words, expressing immense respect for the renowned singer's melodious and versatile voice.

The plagiarism controversy arose when "Sun Zara" was released on December 2, in collaboration with DJ Sheizwood and KRK for T-Series. Omer Nadeem claimed similarities between Sonu's version and his 2009 song "Aye Khuda." Notably, the credits for "Sun Zara" did not mention Omer, fueling accusations of plagiarism from fans.



