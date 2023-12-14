AUSvsPAK: Australia seize control over Pakistan in opening day game

PERTH – With six overs remaining unseen despite the extra thirty minutes, Australia finished the day one of first test against Pakistan with a score of 346 having 5 wickets in hands.
It was David Warner's day, as many have questioned his position in the team following his diminishing Test cricket results.
However, he enjoys playing Pakistan. The star opener is currently averaging 88 against Green Shirts, and he made another ton with 164 runs inning today establishing Australia's strong position.
Although Pakistan made some progress in the last session, their bowling was dreadful in the beginning and they dropped three easy opportunities in the field—Khawaja, Warner, and Warner.
Pakistan will take heart from their disciplined post-lunch bowling performance and the possibility of restricting Australia to under 400 on day two, when Mitchell Marsh (15 not out) and Alex Carey (14 not out) resume the innings.
Newly appointed skipper Shan Masood is leading the first game of greens under his captaincy.
Debutants Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad have been called for their first Test match, giving major push to the Pakistani bowling attack. Sarfaraz Ahmed was the preferred wicketkeeper, with Mohammad Rizwan dropped.
Shan led Team Pakistan looking to win their first Test on Australian soil in nearly three decades.
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.28
|763.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.08
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.97
|929.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.7
|737.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.21
|326.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.
On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.