AUSvsPAK: Australia seize control over Pakistan in opening day game

PERTH – With six overs remaining unseen despite the extra thirty minutes, Australia finished the day one of first test against Pakistan with a score of 346 having 5 wickets in hands.

It was David Warner's day, as many have questioned his position in the team following his diminishing Test cricket results.

However, he enjoys playing Pakistan. The star opener is currently averaging 88 against Green Shirts, and he made another ton with 164 runs inning today establishing Australia's strong position.

Although Pakistan made some progress in the last session, their bowling was dreadful in the beginning and they dropped three easy opportunities in the field—Khawaja, Warner, and Warner.

Pakistan will take heart from their disciplined post-lunch bowling performance and the possibility of restricting Australia to under 400 on day two, when Mitchell Marsh (15 not out) and Alex Carey (14 not out) resume the innings.

Newly appointed skipper Shan Masood is leading the first game of greens under his captaincy.

Debutants Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad have been called for their first Test match, giving major push to the Pakistani bowling attack. Sarfaraz Ahmed was the preferred wicketkeeper, with Mohammad Rizwan dropped.

Shan led Team Pakistan looking to win their first Test on Australian soil in nearly three decades.

Pakistan vs Australia Test Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood