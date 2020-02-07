Aisam, Dominic duo in ATP semis

ISLAMABAD – Duo of Pakistan’s star tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, along with his British doubles partner Dominic Inglot moved in the semifinal of the ATP Tour World Championships being held at Montpellier, France.

According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Aisam and Dominic outplayed the 2nd seeded pair of Dutch player Roger Julien and Romanian Horia Tecau in the quarter final of the ATP Tour World Championships.

In a scintillating encounter, Aisam and Dominic prevailed 7-6, 6-7.11-9. They would now face the British pair of Jamie Murray and Neil Skupski in the semi-final.

President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan and PTF management, congratulated Aisam and also wished the duo the best for their semi-final.