Aisam, Dominic duo in ATP semis
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Aisam, Dominic duo in ATP semis
Share

ISLAMABAD – Duo of Pakistan’s star tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, along with his British doubles partner Dominic Inglot moved in the semifinal of the ATP Tour World Championships being held at Montpellier, France.

According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Aisam and Dominic outplayed the 2nd seeded pair of Dutch player Roger Julien and Romanian Horia Tecau in the quarter final of the ATP Tour World Championships.

In a scintillating encounter, Aisam and Dominic prevailed 7-6, 6-7.11-9. They would now face the British pair of Jamie Murray and Neil Skupski in the semi-final.

President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan and PTF management, congratulated Aisam and also wished the duo the best for their semi-final.

More From This Category
1st Test, Day-2: Pakistan starts first innings ...
09:52 AM | 8 Feb, 2020
Nasir Jamshed: Pakistani cricketer gets 17 months ...
11:18 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
PSL 2020 kicks off in Pakistan on Feb 20
10:54 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Aisam, Dominic duo in ATP semis
07:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Shaheen Afridi takes four as Bangladesh dismissed ...
05:59 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
1st Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh ...
09:47 AM | 7 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani sings OST of 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' at PISA 2020
03:07 PM | 8 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr