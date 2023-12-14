Sehar Ijaz makes history with Gold Coast Student Excellence Award win

In a momentous triumph, Sehar Ijaz has etched her name in history as the first Pakistani woman who has not only secured a nomination but also the prestigious Gold Coast Student Excellence Award.
Hailing from Lahore, Pakistan, she has shattered barriers and set an extraordinary precedent in the world of international student recognition. Her journey to this esteemed accolade began with a resounding victory at the National Amateur Short Film Festival in Pakistan (NASFF) last year, where she emerged as one of the Top 15 filmmakers.
After graduating from a women's university with a major in media studies, Sehar not only excelled academically but also devoted three years to voluntary work with various societies. Her commitment to fostering creative arts and addressing educational disparities in Baluchistan is particularly noteworthy.
As the President of the Kinnaird Literacy Society in her final year, Sehar spearheaded a campaign that collected and donated over 3,000 books to girls' schools, colleges, and libraries in a region where educational access, especially for women, is limited. Her dedication to making a difference in society sets her apart as a filmmaker with a purpose.
Sehar's ascent to this pinnacle of success is nothing short of remarkable. Following her noteworthy recognition at NASFF, she earned a fully funded scholarship at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). Notably, this scholarship, covering all her educational expenses at NYFA, was generously sponsored by DP World. Sehar's journey from the vibrant landscape of Pakistan to the global stage of filmmaking symbolizes a fusion of talent, determination, and an unwavering commitment to her craft.
At NYFA, Sehar continued to distinguish herself, not just academically but also as a support pillar for her fellow students in their filmmaking endeavours. Her nomination for the Gold Coast Excellence Student Award in Fostering Creative Arts is a reflection of her unique background and exceptional accomplishments. While several NYFA students have been nominated over the past five years, none have claimed the coveted prize. Sehar Ijaz, however, exudes confidence and determination, poised to break this streak and bring the esteemed accolade home to Pakistan.
Her win not only marks a personal achievement but also signifies a transformative moment for Pakistani women aspiring to leave an indelible mark on the global stage of entertainment and filmmaking.
Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.28
|763.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.08
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.97
|929.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.7
|737.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.21
|326.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.
On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
