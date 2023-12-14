Search

Sehar Ijaz makes history with Gold Coast Student Excellence Award win

Maheen Khawaja
07:09 PM | 14 Dec, 2023
Sehar Ijaz makes history with Gold Coast Student Excellence Award win
Source: Instagram

In a momentous triumph, Sehar Ijaz has etched her name in history as the first Pakistani woman who has not only secured a nomination but also the prestigious Gold Coast Student Excellence Award.

Hailing from Lahore, Pakistan, she has shattered barriers and set an extraordinary precedent in the world of international student recognition. Her journey to this esteemed accolade began with a resounding victory at the National Amateur Short Film Festival in Pakistan (NASFF) last year, where she emerged as one of the Top 15 filmmakers.

After graduating from a women's university with a major in media studies, Sehar not only excelled academically but also devoted three years to voluntary work with various societies. Her commitment to fostering creative arts and addressing educational disparities in Baluchistan is particularly noteworthy.

As the President of the Kinnaird Literacy Society in her final year, Sehar spearheaded a campaign that collected and donated over 3,000 books to girls' schools, colleges, and libraries in a region where educational access, especially for women, is limited. Her dedication to making a difference in society sets her apart as a filmmaker with a purpose.

Sehar's ascent to this pinnacle of success is nothing short of remarkable. Following her noteworthy recognition at NASFF, she earned a fully funded scholarship at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). Notably, this scholarship, covering all her educational expenses at NYFA, was generously sponsored by DP World. Sehar's journey from the vibrant landscape of Pakistan to the global stage of filmmaking symbolizes a fusion of talent, determination, and an unwavering commitment to her craft.

At NYFA, Sehar continued to distinguish herself, not just academically but also as a support pillar for her fellow students in their filmmaking endeavours. Her nomination for the Gold Coast Excellence Student Award in Fostering Creative Arts is a reflection of her unique background and exceptional accomplishments. While several NYFA students have been nominated over the past five years, none have claimed the coveted prize. Sehar Ijaz, however, exudes confidence and determination, poised to break this streak and bring the esteemed accolade home to Pakistan.

Her win not only marks a personal achievement but also signifies a transformative moment for Pakistani women aspiring to leave an indelible mark on the global stage of entertainment and filmmaking.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

14 Dec, 2023

Sehar Ijaz makes history with Gold Coast Student Excellence Award win

08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th December 2023

