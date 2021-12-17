Fawad Khan confirms role in upcoming ‘Ms Marvel’ series

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan has finally confirmed that he will be seen in the upcoming Ms Marvel series alongside Iman Vellani and Brie Larson.

An actor par excellence, his craft has won appreciation in Pakistan and beyond borders. Speaking to Film Companion in a recent interview, the Humsafar star confessed that working in the upcoming Ms Marvel series has been a “wonderful experience".

When asked whether he was a part of the show, he simply replied, “Yeah, I am, I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves.”

Reports of Fawad’s casting first did rounds earlier in June when his name was added to the show’s IMDP page, however, Marvel had not commented.

The Khoobsurat star stayed mum about any other details but did not shy away from sharing his experience on set, calling it “wonderful”. “It was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time,”

Pakistani-Canadian actor Iman Vellani is leading the series with superstar Brie Larson also joining the cast as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. The series will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

On the work front, Khan is all set to star in films The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar alongside Mahira Khan.