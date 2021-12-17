Fawad Khan confirms role in upcoming ‘Ms Marvel’ series
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan has finally confirmed that he will be seen in the upcoming Ms Marvel series alongside Iman Vellani and Brie Larson.
An actor par excellence, his craft has won appreciation in Pakistan and beyond borders. Speaking to Film Companion in a recent interview, the Humsafar star confessed that working in the upcoming Ms Marvel series has been a “wonderful experience".
When asked whether he was a part of the show, he simply replied, “Yeah, I am, I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves.”
Reports of Fawad’s casting first did rounds earlier in June when his name was added to the show’s IMDP page, however, Marvel had not commented.
The Khoobsurat star stayed mum about any other details but did not shy away from sharing his experience on set, calling it “wonderful”. “It was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time,”
Pakistani-Canadian actor Iman Vellani is leading the series with superstar Brie Larson also joining the cast as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. The series will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.
On the work front, Khan is all set to star in films The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar alongside Mahira Khan.
Fawad Khan misses Bollywood, says he still in ... 02:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and films as the handsome actor is the ...
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Soil drenching and its benefits12:06 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
-
- OPPO showcases its very first foldable smartphone – the OPPO Find N ...03:00 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
-
- English cricketer Sarah Taylor excited to work with Mohammad Rizwan ...02:12 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Winter vacations: Punjab to close schools from December 23, LHC told01:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding ...05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021