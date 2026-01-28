Reema Khan’s snowfall singing video sparks mixed reactions on social media

A video of renowned Pakistani film and TV actress Reema Khan singing during snowfall is rapidly circulating on social media, drawing attention from both fans and critics.

The short clip was shared by the actress herself on Instagram, in which she can be seen at a snow-covered location with her husband and a few friends. In a cheerful mood, she is heard humming a tune suited to the cold weather.

In the video, Reema Khan is wearing warm clothing to protect herself from the cold and appears to be enjoying the snowfall. However, the scenes did not appeal to everyone. After the clip went viral, several users posted critical comments and questioned the actress’s style and behavior.

Some users expressed surprise, saying that at first glance they thought the video featured “Meeraji,” while one user directly addressed Reema Khan, saying they had considered her sensible and advised her against sharing such videos.

Certain comments on social media also suggested that during extreme cold weather, attention should be focused on helping those in need rather than on entertainment.