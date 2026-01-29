Fully prepared to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty against all threats, says Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Commander of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir has reaffirmed that the Pakistan armed forces remain fully prepared to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against all threats.

The Field Marshal visited Bahawalpur Garrison where he was briefed on various operational, training and administrative aspects of the Corps, with special focus on preparations for multi-domain warfare.

The COAS & CDF witnessed a high-intensity Field Exercise “Steadfast Resolve,” at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) encompassing integration of niche technologies like unmanned aerial systems (drones), advanced surveillance assets, Electronic Warfare assets and modern command-and-control mechanisms, reflecting the Armed Forces’ focus on technology-enabled multi-domain operations.

While addressing the troops, Field Marshal Asim Munir lauded their high morale, professional competence and operational preparedness. He reaffirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully prepared to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against all threats, emphasizing the need to maintain optimum readiness to meet the requirements of future Battle field and security challenges.

“COAS & CDF highlighted that Pakistan Armed Forces are undergoing major transformation in multiple domains. Character of war has evolved massively, with technological advancements driving the evolution, dictating huge mental transformation at all tiers. In future, technological manoeuvres will replace physical manoeuvres and will fundamentally alter the way offensive and defensive operations are undertaken. Therefore, Pakistan Armed Forces are embracing and absorbing technology at a rapid pace. In this process innovation, indigenisation and adaptation shall remain fundamental,” read ISPR statement.

Earlier, the CDF also inaugurated the ROHI eSkills Learning Hub (STP) aimed at promoting digital skills and learning opportunities for students, particularly from Southern Punjab and across the country. He also inaugurated the APS Abbasia Campus, reaffirming Pakistan Army’s commitment to quality education and character building.

He later visited the EME Regional Workshop, where he was briefed on maintenance regime to sustain modern platforms through advanced technologies, indeginization and other combat support measures.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Bahawalpur Garrison, the COAS & CDF was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps. He also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha, paying tribute to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs.