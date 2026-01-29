Tragedy in Layyah as 5 school students crushed to death in Speeding Trailer Crash

KOT ADDU – Five children lost their lives in a horrifying collision between speeding trailer and two motorcycles on Layyah Road. The tragedy occurred early in the morning as the children were on their way to school.

As per local officials, the high-speed trailer hit bikes, killng the children on spot. Rescue teams and Sarwar Shaheed City Police rushed to site, transporting the victims to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The police launched thorough investigation into the fatal accident.

The deceased have been identified as Abdullah (5) and Abdur Rahman (7), brothers; Abdul Basit (17) and Dua Fatima, siblings; and Muhammad Adil (16). All five children were residents of Chak No. 560.

The incident plunged community into deep grief and outrage. Residents are demanding urgent action and strict enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.

The neighborhood remains enveloped in mourning as families and locals grapple with the unimaginable loss of their young loved ones.