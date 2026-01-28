No couple pics? Capt (r) Safdar fires back, defends bond with Maryam Nawaz

Former Captain (r) Safdar, husband of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, responded to questions about the absence of joint photos with his wife at their son’s wedding.

Recently, Captain (R) Safdar and Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, got married, an event that remained a hot topic on social media for several days.

Most of the photos from the ceremony featured Maryam Nawaz, while few images of Captain Safdar were seen. Social media users questioned why there were no photos of the couple together at their son’s wedding, to which Captain Safdar has now responded.

He said, “If you wish, I can go today, stand alongside the CM, and send a photo.”

He added, “It’s not about the photos; hearts should be connected. Our hearts are deeply connected—when it beats there, it pumps here; when it beats here, it pumps there.”

Addressing the critics, Captain (R) Safdar said, “For those who criticized our son’s wedding, I will pray that Allah brings happiness to their homes as well. I thank everyone, including the critics, who sent their congratulations.”