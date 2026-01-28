TikTokers’ hair-pulling fight on live TV goes viral

A video showing TikToker girls fighting and pulling each other’s hair during a live TV program has gone viral on social media.

The TV show was previously hosted by Mathira, whose several controversial clips are already circulating on social media and facing public criticism. However, the latest controversy has once again brought the show into the spotlight.

These days, the show is being hosted by Younis Khan, who has been gaining attention recently due to heated exchanges and controversies on live television.

A few days ago, Younis Khan also went viral after a clip involving well-known comedian Wali Sheikh surfaced, in which Wali Sheikh expressed disappointment over being humiliated during a live show. Now, another incident has once again pushed the program into social media headlines.

This time, the scene was different. Two female TikTokers participating in the show, Alia Sattar and Asiel Lawrence, suddenly got into an argument. In the viral backstage video, Alia Sattar can be seen angrily grabbing Asiel Lawrence’s hair during the heated exchange and telling her not to be disrespectful.

According to reports, the fight started when Asiel alleged that Alia did not allow her song to be played, while Alia responded sarcastically by taunting her for merely sitting on the show.

As the situation escalated, senior host Uzma Khan intervened, separated both women, and tried to calm the atmosphere. However, by then, the clash had already triggered a storm on social media.

The TikTokers’ fight has sparked a fresh online debate. Many users called it a cheap attempt to gain fame. One user wrote, “This is all drama, a scripted fight just to make the show go viral.” Another commented in shock, “What is happening in this country?” One viewer even demanded a ban on the show, writing, “Weak host, weak show.”

Some users also criticized Younis Khan. One commented, “Brother, if your show isn’t working, stop using such tactics,” while another wrote sarcastically, “This is what happens when roadside people are invited to TV shows.”