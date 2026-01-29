US flags Pakistan as ‘Unsafe for Americans’ amid Terrorism, Kidnapping threats

WASHINGTON – US State Department made warning that has many Americans reconsidering their plans to visit Pakistan, despite all-out efforts from Islamabad to boost security.

With rising reports of terrorism, kidnappings, and civil unrest, the department painted sobering picture of everyday risks, from bustling airports and markets to schools, hospitals, and even places of worship.

It mentioned that several regions, like parts of KP are now off-limits entirely, with danger levels so high that officials urge Americans to avoid them at all costs.

The State Department issued warning to Americans planning to visit Pakistan, urging them to reconsider their travel plans amid escalating security threats. On January 26, the department updated its advisory, citing serious risks from crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnappings.

It put Pakistan under Level 3 advisory, meaning travelers face a high likelihood of terrorist attacks that could strike without warning. Officials warn that common targets include airports, train stations, hotels, markets, shopping malls, schools, hospitals, places of worship, military and government sites, and tourist attractions.

It said regions, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been escalated to Level 4. Do Not Travel, the highest danger rating. Here, U.S. citizens are strongly urged to avoid travel entirely, as assassinations and kidnappings are reported frequently, even against Americans of Pakistani origin.

The advisory also warns that local laws strictly forbid unauthorized demonstrations, and US citizens have previously been detained for participating in protests.