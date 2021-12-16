Fawad Khan misses Bollywood, says he still in touch with Indian friends

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and films as the handsome actor is the ultimate chocolate hero of the industry.

An actor par excellence, not only has his craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also in India. This time around, the Humsafar actor paved his way to headlines as he reminisced about his time in Bollywood.

The 40-year-old actor did projects like Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in Bollywood and needless to say, he made many friends from the fraternity.

Speaking to Film Companion in a recent interview, Fawad confessed that he misses working in India in an exclusive interview with Anupama Chopra,

"I do. I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Meanwhile, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai couple Fawad and Sanam Saeed are all set to charm audiences with Asim Abbasi's Zindagi. The show will air on Zee5 this week.

"I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling, It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”

On the work front, Khan is all set to star in films The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar alongside Mahira Khan.