Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed reunite for ZEE5’s upcoming web series

Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry.

After creating magic with their impeccable acting talent in the drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai, the duo is now teaming up for another blockbuster project which is ZEE5’s upcoming web series.

The news was confirmed by director Asim Abbasi who took to his Instagram handle and shared some BTS pictures which have left the fans awestruck.

"Mystical land. Magical realism. And a big, old family in the middle of it. There’s Fawad. There’s Sanam. Both giving delicious performances, along with every other cast member (to be revealed in good time). Indebted to these great, great actors for giving their all to this project," he wrote.

"Mad props to my partner in crime, Shailja, for saying yes to my (batshit crazy) ideas. Thank you for my wings! Long road ahead, but for now, feeling very blessed. I hope everyone who has entertained my work in the past, finds a little home for their soul in this new series," he concluded.

Chief Content Officer at Zee Entertainment, Shailja Kejriwal said, “This time we have experimented with the genre as well as the storyline. While audiences have often seen shows on family dynamics, this one is infused with realms of mystique and fantasy.”

On the work front, Fawad is all set to star in films The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar alongside Mahira Khan.