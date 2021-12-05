Take a look inside Fawad Khan’ star-studded birthday bash in Dubai
Take a look inside Fawad Khan’ star-studded birthday bash in Dubai
KARACHI – Pakistani heartthrob actor Fawad Khan celebrated his 40th birthday by partying on a yacht with friends in Dubai.

The Khoobsurat actor’s wife also accompanied him to a yacht party. The duo, who were earlier spotted celebrating marriage anniversary, can be seen on a yacht having their moments.

Khan's official birth date is November 29, but he chose to celebrate at a later date over the weekend. 

As social media sites have been buzzing with pictures and clips from the birthday bash of Humsafar famed actor, Khan can be seen offering a piece of cake to wife Sadaf in one of a clip of the yacht party.

Dubai skyline was visible in the background in another picture as a Pakistani actor, who was well-dressed in a black festive jumper, posed with his fashion designer wife.

In the shared videos, musician Faisal Kapadia was also spotted with his wife. Meanwhile, Sarwat Gillani, Mohib Mirza, Faisal Quresh, Sanam Saeed, Asim Jofa, and Bilal Lashari were also present for Fawad's big day.

Fawad, who was seen delighted in the company of Pakistani showbiz stars, also entertained his guests with his vocals. The birthday boy goes nostalgic as he chooses to sing Kishore Kumar’s Dilbar Mere during the birthday party.

Khan is one of the leading cultural icons of the South Asian country as the 40-year-old's splash in the neighboring country was equally epic as he made his debut in the 2014 rom-com.

