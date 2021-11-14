Here’s how Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf are celebrating their wedding anniversary

KARACHI – Heartthrob Pakistani actor and singer Fawad Khan recently celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife Sadaf.

They got hitched on 12th November 2005 after dating each other for years.

The 39-year-old hosted a private party and invited limited people from his circle to attend the celebration. In one of his clips, Fawad can be seen cutting a wedding cake along with his designer wife.

Khan, known for his brilliant acting, looks and amazing voice, didn’t share the pictures as he rarely posts anything on social media. However, his celebrity makeup artist, who is also a close friend of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, Adnan Ansari shared a few glimpses from Khan’s rooftop celebration.

Reports claimed that the Pakistani icon first met his lady love when he was just 17 years old and a lengthy courtship started off. Fawad and his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan have three children together – two girls and a boy.