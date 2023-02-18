Search

Fahad Mustafa reveals Ushna Shah's wedding date

Noor Fatima 12:31 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
Source: Fahad Mustafa (Instagram)

Even though wedding season is unofficially coming to an end, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah believes otherwise.

The gorgeous 33-year-old diva who announced her engagement in December 2022 — after months of speculations — to pro-golfer Hamza Amin, is now hinting at her wedding festivities soon to begin.

The Bashar Momin famed actress recently appeared on Fahad Mustafa's hosted show, The Fourth Umpire Show. The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star was told by the host that she has been a heartbreaker for many Pakistanis. Shah giggled before Mustafa asked the audience to congratulate the Alif actress for she "is getting married in ten days."

Mustafa also sarcastically congratulated all the eligible bachelors on becoming "mamu [uncle from mother's side]."

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Habs, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.

Who's this man Ushna Shah is in love with?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

