Sajal Aly delights fans with new sizzling clicks

Pakistani diva Sajal Aly has gained much admiration ever since the actor rose to the pinnacle of fame with impeccable acting talent and striking looks.
Lately, the Lollywood actor makes her debut in the international film What’s Love Got To Do With It? which premiered in Britain earlier this week. Sajal, after passing on desi vibes at the London premiere as her bhangra with Emma Thompson went viral, mesmerised her fans with the new uber look.
On Friday, the charismatic star made her fans swoon with her latest avatar. The latest pictures show the 29-year-old wearing a red monotone dress coupled with ivory heels. Clad in stylish attire, her clicks make netizens stunned.
View this post on Instagram
With over 9 million followers on Instagram, Sajal often shares glimpses of her modelling stints and a sneak peek into her personal life. Her recent clicks too garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions and praises from her followers as fans flooded the comment section with emojis.
The actor has recently made headlines with her international project produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Karachi
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Quetta
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Attock
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Multan
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.