Sajal Aly delights fans with new sizzling clicks

Pakistani diva Sajal Aly has gained much admiration ever since the actor rose to the pinnacle of fame with impeccable acting talent and striking looks.

Lately, the Lollywood actor makes her debut in the international film What’s Love Got To Do With It? which premiered in Britain earlier this week. Sajal, after passing on desi vibes at the London premiere as her bhangra with Emma Thompson went viral, mesmerised her fans with the new uber look.

On Friday, the charismatic star made her fans swoon with her latest avatar. The latest pictures show the 29-year-old wearing a red monotone dress coupled with ivory heels. Clad in stylish attire, her clicks make netizens stunned.

With over 9 million followers on Instagram, Sajal often shares glimpses of her modelling stints and a sneak peek into her personal life. Her recent clicks too garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions and praises from her followers as fans flooded the comment section with emojis.

The actor has recently made headlines with her international project produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company.