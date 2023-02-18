Search

PakistanViralTop News

PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, CCPO Ghulam Dogar’s new audio leak hits social media

Web Desk 02:54 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Another controversial audio leak surfaced on Saturday, this time purportedly featuring PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid and former ruling party’s blue-eyed officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

The clip making rounds on social media seemingly features a conversation between a former Punjab minister and a senior Punjab police official.

In the audio clip, a voice, believed to be PTI leader can be heard saying: Khan sahab is concerned about your reinstatement, to which the second voice, believed to be of Dogar said he got his man at work, hinting at the apex court.

Dogar in the alleged clip flagged signatures of judges on the post carrying orders as the reason behind delay. The brief audio clip ends with PTI leader laughing after getting positive response from the senior police official, who remained in news for quite some time.

The recent development comes as Supreme Court reinstated Ghulam Dogar as Capital City Police Officer of Lahore after suspending his transfer order made by Mohsin Naqvi led caretaker setup.

PTI leader's alleged clip shows Imran Khan's concerns about his arrest amid high drama played out at his Lahore residence where police arrived in force to arrest him while his party leaders and supporters flocked to block such attempt.

More to follow…

