SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik meets with Swiss ambassador to Pakistan

Web Desk 03:38 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik met with the Ambassador of Switzerland Georg Steiner and discussed the matters pertaining to enhancement of mutual relations and bilateral cooperation in different areas.

The SAPM underscored the commitments of honorable Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals in fostering sustainable economic growth, rule of law, management of natural resources and peace for the people of this country. 

In this regard, Jawad Sohran Malik appreciated Switzerland's International Cooperation Strategy 2021–24, formulated by the Federal Council highlighting sustainable economic growth, market development, creation of jobs, addressing climate change by managing natural resources, human development in education and healthcare, promoting peace, rule of law and gender equality.

Jawad Sohrab Malik while talking with the Swiss Ambassador said that the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has been performing an efficient role through its projects in mitigating water woes in vulnerable areas of Pakistan.

The Swiss ambassador said that Swiss international cooperation is driven by the vision of a world without poverty and in peace, for sustainable development. Switzerland has earmarked CHF 11.25 billion for international cooperation in the 2021–24 period.

Swiss international cooperation alleviates need and poverty, reduces global risks and promotes peace, he said. The ambassador said that and in Switzerland's International Cooperation Strategy 2021–24, the Federal Council has set out four objectives of equal importance: economic development for contribution to sustainable economic growth, market development and the creation of decent jobs; climate change and the environment to addressing climate change and its adverse effects and managing natural resources sustainably; human development for saving lives, ensuring quality basic services (especially in relation to education and healthcare), and reducing the causes of forced and irregular migration; and peace and governance to promoting peace, the rule of law and gender equality.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190

Advertisement

