Ppp Stalwart Khursheed Shah Airlifted To Karachi Hospital Amid Cardiac Issues

KARACHI – Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has been shifted from National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur to Karachi on Monday after his health deteriorated.

According to party and family sources, Shah was flown to Karachi aboard the Sindh Chief Minister’s special aircraft. He is expected to undergo further medical evaluation and treatment in Karachi.

The veteran politician’s condition reportedly worsened over weekend, prompting doctors to advise his transfer to a facility with more advanced healthcare services.

Shah, a key PPP leader from Sukkur, has served in several important political roles and remains an influential figure within the party. He has been elected multiple times to the National Assembly, most recently in February 2024, and earlier served from 1990 to 2018 and 2018 to 2023.

He started his career in Sindh Assembly in 1988, later holding positions in both the provincial and federal cabinets. He was the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly from 2013 to 2018. In 2019, he was arrested by NAB over allegations of assets beyond means, but was released on bail by the Supreme Court in 2021.