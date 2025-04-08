Senior Ppp Leader Taj Haider Passes Away Aged 83

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General and senior politician Senator Taj Haider has passed away after a brief illness.

According to his family, Taj Haider was under treatment at a local hospital. Details about his funeral and burial will be announced later.

Taj Haider was 83 years old. He was born on March 8, 1942, into a scholarly family in Kota, Rajasthan. He received his early education from Government Boys High School, Ranchor Line, Karachi.

He ventured into the field of fine arts and also wrote for television. Taj Haider played the role of Professor Aadiwala in his drama serial Aabla Pa. He also wrote columns for various newspapers.

Taj Haider participated in the Socialist Convention of 1967 and formally joined the Pakistan People’s Party the same year. He was among the founding members of the PPP.

In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for his scientific services and won the 13th PTV Award in 2006 for Best Drama Serial Writer.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over Taj Haider’s demise, saying that his passing is a great personal loss and a blow to all PPP workers. He described Taj Haider as a wise, thoughtful, and composed leader who always stood for democracy and public service.

PPP leader Waqar Mehdi also paid tribute, calling him a long-time comrade and one of the party’s ideological pillars, whose political services will never be forgotten.