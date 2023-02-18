Pakistani celebrities express sorrow over Karachi Police Office attack

A typical Friday evening was abruptly disrupted when a group of terrorists, armed with automatic weapons, grenades, and wearing suicide vests, stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO) shortly after Maghrib prayers. A three-hour-long gunfight ensued, with security forces conducting a floor-by-floor search in pursuit of the attackers.
The building was retaken by the forces after eliminating the three militants, according to a government spokesperson. As a result of the attack, two police officers and a Rangers official were among the four who lost their lives, while 16 others were injured. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the assault, which occurred only weeks after a blast at a police mosque in Peshawar, claiming the lives of over a hundred, mostly police officials.
Celebrities have now expressed their concerns about the recent surge in targeted attacks and offered their condolences to the armed officials who are working to protect the country from extremists.
Allah Reham.. #Karachi
Praying hard everyone is safe— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 17, 2023
Expressing her sorrow, Maya Ali said, "It's heartbreaking to see Karachi, my second home, in such a state. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone's safety." Farhan Saeed also extended his support by stating, "I pray for Karachi, and send my love and respect to the jawans who took part in the operation."
My heart is breaking into pieces ????. #Karachi, my second home is bleeding. Praying for everyone’s safety ????????— Maya Ali (@mayaali07) February 17, 2023
Prayers for #Karachi ????
A lot of prayers and love for the jawans that took part in the operation.#KarachiPoliceOffice— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 17, 2023
Veteran Samina Peerzada tweeted, "My Karachi" while actor Adnan Siddiqui prayed for mercy. "Praying for the safety and well-being of all involved. Ya Allah have mercy on us," he wrote with the trending hashtag 'Karachi'.
My Karachi.— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) February 18, 2023
Praying for the safety and well-being of all involved. Ya Allah have mercy on us.???????? #Karachi— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 17, 2023
The KPO is a highly secured compound situated on Shahrah-e-Faisal, behind the Saddar police station. The complex comprises several administrative and residential buildings, accommodating hundreds of officers and their families.
The assault started between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM, with the attackers arriving at the Saddar Police Lines behind the KPO in a silver-coloured vehicle. They initially targeted a nearby mosque, opening fire and taking cover in the chaos.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Karachi
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Quetta
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Attock
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Multan
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
