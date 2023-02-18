Search

Pakistani celebrities express sorrow over Karachi Police Office attack

Web Desk 04:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
A typical Friday evening was abruptly disrupted when a group of terrorists, armed with automatic weapons, grenades, and wearing suicide vests, stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO) shortly after Maghrib prayers. A three-hour-long gunfight ensued, with security forces conducting a floor-by-floor search in pursuit of the attackers.

The building was retaken by the forces after eliminating the three militants, according to a government spokesperson. As a result of the attack, two police officers and a Rangers official were among the four who lost their lives, while 16 others were injured. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the assault, which occurred only weeks after a blast at a police mosque in Peshawar, claiming the lives of over a hundred, mostly police officials.

Celebrities have now expressed their concerns about the recent surge in targeted attacks and offered their condolences to the armed officials who are working to protect the country from extremists.

Expressing her sorrow, Maya Ali said, "It's heartbreaking to see Karachi, my second home, in such a state. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone's safety." Farhan Saeed also extended his support by stating, "I pray for Karachi, and send my love and respect to the jawans who took part in the operation."

Veteran Samina Peerzada tweeted, "My Karachi" while actor Adnan Siddiqui prayed for mercy. "Praying for the safety and well-being of all involved. Ya Allah have mercy on us," he wrote with the trending hashtag 'Karachi'.

The KPO is a highly secured compound situated on Shahrah-e-Faisal, behind the Saddar police station. The complex comprises several administrative and residential buildings, accommodating hundreds of officers and their families.

The assault started between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM, with the attackers arriving at the Saddar Police Lines behind the KPO in a silver-coloured vehicle. They initially targeted a nearby mosque, opening fire and taking cover in the chaos.

Karachi police office attackers identified as probe underway

