Karachi police office attackers identified as probe underway

KARACHI – At least two militants of Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan have been identified, a day after attackers stormed Karachi Police Office (KPO) in a latest terror attack in the South Asian country.

In the latest attack, three members of the security forces and a civilian embraced martyrdom and several other security force members suffered injuries as suicide bombers were killed and another blew himself up after barging into the police building.

A high-level probe was started soon after the clearance operation in the country’s largest city. Two militants gunned down in the retaliatory action belonged from the country’s northwestern region bordering Afghanistan.

Reports in local media quoting sources claimed that the attacker who blew himself was identified as Kifayatullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, KPK. The second militant was identified as Zala Noor, a resident of North Waziristan.

کراچی پولیس آفس پر حملہ کرنے والے دو مبینہ دہشت گردوں کی شناخت ہوگئی ۔ ذرائع کے مطابق مقابلےمیں مارےگئےایک دہشگرد کی شناخت زالا نور کے نام سے ہوئی،زالا نور وزیرستان کا رہائشی تھا،دوسرے دہشتگرد کی شناخت کفایت اللہ کے نام سے ہوئی ہے،کفایت اللہ لکی مروت کا رہائشی تھا؎ pic.twitter.com/eiRS4Yu4ie — Shoaib Siddiqui (@siddiqui090) February 18, 2023

It was reported that the premises which comes under brazen attack suffered huge damage a suicide bomber detonated himself, causing damage to the office on the fourth floor.

The office of the Karachi police chief that came under a terrorist attack on Friday evening was cleared a few hours later and at least three terrorists were killed in the operation.

A senior official of Karachi police, who was among the forces leading the operation, said there were a total of three attackers who arrived at the KPO in a Toyota Corolla. The assault began with a grenade attack at the building from backside, sparking a gun battle between the attackers and security officials.

Gunshots and explosions can be heard from the buildings. The additional IG confirmed the attack, stating that a gunbattle was underway with the assailants. Rangers troops surrounded the building to contain the attackers equipped with explosives and heavy weapons.

A number of police officials were present inside the five-storey building when the attack was launched. Police cordoned off the area and blocked the Shahrah-e-Faisal for traffic for security reasons.