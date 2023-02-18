Search

Pakistan

Karachi police office attackers identified as probe underway

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
Karachi police office attackers identified as probe underway
Source: Representational Photo

KARACHI – At least two militants of Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan have been identified, a day after attackers stormed Karachi Police Office (KPO) in a latest terror attack in the South Asian country.

In the latest attack, three members of the security forces and a civilian embraced martyrdom and several other security force members suffered injuries as suicide bombers were killed and another blew himself up after barging into the police building.

A high-level probe was started soon after the clearance operation in the country’s largest city. Two militants gunned down in the retaliatory action belonged from the country’s northwestern region bordering Afghanistan.

Reports in local media quoting sources claimed that the attacker who blew himself was identified as Kifayatullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, KPK. The second militant was identified as Zala Noor, a resident of North Waziristan.

It was reported that the premises which comes under brazen attack suffered huge damage a suicide bomber detonated himself, causing damage to the office on the fourth floor.

The office of the Karachi police chief that came under a terrorist attack on Friday evening was cleared a few hours later and at least three terrorists were killed in the operation.

A senior official of Karachi police, who was among the forces leading the operation, said there were a total of three attackers who arrived at the KPO in a Toyota Corolla. The assault began with a grenade attack at the building from backside, sparking a gun battle between the attackers and security officials.

Gunshots and explosions can be heard from the buildings. The additional IG confirmed the attack, stating that a gunbattle was underway with the assailants. Rangers troops surrounded the building to contain the attackers equipped with explosives and heavy weapons.

Karachi Police Office cleared after terror attack, all militants killed

A number of police officials were present inside the five-storey building when the attack was launched. Police cordoned off the area and blocked the Shahrah-e-Faisal for traffic for security reasons. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

US condemns Karachi Police Office attack, urges citizens in Pakistan to 'exercise caution'

11:05 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

PSL8 remainder in Karachi to continue as per schedule despite KPO attack

09:14 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Karachi Police Office cleared after terror attack, all militants killed

11:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

FIA launches probe into Chaudhy Parvez Elahi’s latest audio leaks

07:24 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

F-9 park rape case suspects killed in crossfire: Islamabad police

03:20 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Karachi teen ‘kidnapped’ by online ludo game friend

06:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Karachi police office attackers identified as probe underway

12:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18th February 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: