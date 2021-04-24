No, Punjab police aren’t denailing this man in viral video; here’s what happened

LAHORE – A clip of Punjab police allegedly torturing a young man is making rounds on social media with the claim that the police personnel used pliers to denail him.

However, the whole scenario turned out to be dud as the Punjab Police official handle debunked the false information when they came to the viral clip aimed to defame the law enforcers.

The video circulating across social media platforms show police officers overpowering a young man, with captions alleging that the cops were pulling off his fingernails using a metal hand tool.

لاہور پولیس اہلکار سرعام پلاس سے نوجوان کے ناخن کھینچ کر تشدد کرتے پکڑے گئے۔یہ ہیں پولیس ریفارمز جن کا دعویٰ کیا گیا تھا؟@ImranKhanPTI @UsmanAKBuzdar @MaryamNSharif @HamidMirPAK @UmarCheema1 @ammarmasood3 pic.twitter.com/GrVMQZ3Nee — Rashid Manzoor (@RashidMMC) April 22, 2021

Soon as the matter garnered backlash, netizens started mocking Punjab police reforms and started tagging Prime Minister, Punjab CM along with other officials.

Later on, the Punjab police official handle cleared the air stating that the man in the viral clip has more than 50 cases of burglary, drug abuse, and theft registered against him. It added that the policemen were trying to take the sharp blade from the detained man. Methamphetamine, a crystal drug, was also recovered from his possession, the statement added.

ملزم کے خلاف مختلف تھانوں میں ڈکیتی، راہزنی، منشیات اور چوری سمیت دیگر سنگین وارداتوں کے 50 سے زائد مقدمات درج ہیں،اس ویڈیو میں پولیس اہلکار ملزم سے بلیڈ لینے کی کوشش کر رہے ہیں اس کے ناخن نہیں اتارے گئے ہاتھ پاؤں بلکل درست ہیں۔ملزم سے منشیات بھی برآمد ہوئی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/vOgK1ROqe7 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) April 22, 2021

One of the cops also sustained injuries while recovering the blade from the accused.

He actually injured a policeman with his blade. Which was recoverd by him forcefully with a plass cutter. He was selling Ice (Crystal myth). https://t.co/pv0sKw3oQi pic.twitter.com/7lex7z4Zss — Rai Shahnawaz (@RaiShahnawaz) April 22, 2021

Nail pulling or denailing is one of the brutal methods of torture used by law-enforcement agencies during interrogations.

In the process, the victim's nails are removed with metal forceps or similar tool.