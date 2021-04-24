No, Punjab police aren’t denailing this man in viral video; here’s what happened
Web Desk
04:03 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
No, Punjab police aren’t denailing this man in viral video; here’s what happened
LAHORE – A clip of Punjab police allegedly torturing a young man is making rounds on social media with the claim that the police personnel used pliers to denail him.

However, the whole scenario turned out to be dud as the Punjab Police official handle debunked the false information when they came to the viral clip aimed to defame the law enforcers.

The video circulating across social media platforms show police officers overpowering a young man, with captions alleging that the cops were pulling off his fingernails using a metal hand tool.

Soon as the matter garnered backlash, netizens started mocking Punjab police reforms and started tagging Prime Minister, Punjab CM along with other officials.

Later on, the Punjab police official handle cleared the air stating that the man in the viral clip has more than 50 cases of burglary, drug abuse, and theft registered against him. It added that the policemen were trying to take the sharp blade from the detained man. Methamphetamine, a crystal drug, was also recovered from his possession, the statement added.

One of the cops also sustained injuries while recovering the blade from the accused.

Nail pulling or denailing is one of the brutal methods of torture used by law-enforcement agencies during interrogations.

In the process, the victim's nails are removed with metal forceps or similar tool.

